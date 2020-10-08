Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lowered by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $85.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

