Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 46.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

NYSE:WEC opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,996.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

