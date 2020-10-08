Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zynga were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Zynga by 385.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 456,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 362,067 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Zynga by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Zynga by 6.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -319.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $91,724.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,100.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,707 shares of company stock worth $3,793,437. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

