Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,074,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 661,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,263,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

