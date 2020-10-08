Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,510 Shares of Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Apyx Medical Corp has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Corp will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.