Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 2,723 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE:BX opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.27. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.