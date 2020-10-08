Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000.

IVE stock opened at $115.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

