Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,681 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,094,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $516,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

