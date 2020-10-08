Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,370 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Limelight Networks by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,511 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 14,045 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $100,281.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $119,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,603 shares of company stock worth $1,201,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

