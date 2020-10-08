Sei Investments Co. Sells 20,223 Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadwind Energy were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadwind Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BWEN opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.60 million. Analysts predict that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

