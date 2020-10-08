Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Real Estate were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Real Estate alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA URE opened at $58.56 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 1-year low of $28.48 and a 1-year high of $100.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.