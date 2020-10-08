Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,201 iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 522.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 247.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of ESGD opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

