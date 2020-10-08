AQR Capital Management LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,579 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,980,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569,583 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 13,012,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,292 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,017,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 952,365 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,788,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,628,000 after acquiring an additional 570,498 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,864.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.14. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

