Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 1,641 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 62,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ACWV opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.32. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

