Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Seeyond increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 226.2% in the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $117.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.44 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.33.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.