Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.63.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

