Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 22,999 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,999 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 308,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.