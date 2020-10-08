iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IAGG opened at $55.63 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.40.

