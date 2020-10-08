Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $223,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,251,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979,906 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51,523.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,673 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $279,760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,500,000.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $134.29 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.97.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

