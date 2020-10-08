Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 1,582 Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 13.2% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 276,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 32,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 750,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 56,069 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 103,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 89.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 54,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $26.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.