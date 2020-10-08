Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Trustmark by 43.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 137.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

