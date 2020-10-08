Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of 1st Source worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp grew its position in 1st Source by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 1st Source by 26.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $33.48 on Thursday. 1st Source Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $53.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $855.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCE. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 1st Source presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

