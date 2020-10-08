Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 15,300 Shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.37% of Exterran worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 383.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Exterran alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exterran has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.