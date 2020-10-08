Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 62,300 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 145.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,726,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after acquiring an additional 161,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cerus by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,255,000 after purchasing an additional 401,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerus by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after purchasing an additional 457,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerus in the 1st quarter worth about $6,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 21,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $148,752.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,246.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $126,463.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,261.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,911 shares of company stock worth $1,994,909. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

