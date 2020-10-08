SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.09% of SiTime worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 201.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter valued at $3,793,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

SiTime stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -134.38. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $88.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $1,995,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $115,855.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $8,743,700.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,230 shares of company stock worth $7,212,210. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

