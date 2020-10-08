Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,882,000 after buying an additional 47,092 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $57.29 on Thursday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $788.88 million, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,318. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,682,542.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $315,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

