Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $919,000 Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

