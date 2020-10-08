Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $899,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 396,980 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AMERCO by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AMERCO by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of UHAL opened at $363.90 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.73.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

