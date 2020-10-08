Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $177,000 Holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zuora were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 14.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Zuora by 27.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Northland Securities began coverage on Zuora in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $362,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Zuora Inc has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

