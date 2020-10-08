Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 670 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $64.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

