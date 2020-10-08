Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 4,433 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,159,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,027 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 10,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,434 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

