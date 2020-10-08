Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock opened at $534.66 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.57 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $500.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,486 shares of company stock worth $106,890,169 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $480.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $498.85.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

