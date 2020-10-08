Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Makes New $201,000 Investment in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.16% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $792,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $23,031,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

