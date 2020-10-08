Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,116 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 1,832.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $67.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.30.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

