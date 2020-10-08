Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paypal were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R grew its holdings in Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 10,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $194.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.35 and its 200-day moving average is $159.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

