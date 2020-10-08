Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $248,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,959,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,688,130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,018,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,896 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,942,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,276,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

