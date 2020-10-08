PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in PPL were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,997 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 101.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,089,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,548 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 92.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,569,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,208,000 after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

