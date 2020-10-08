Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott's Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes."

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

NYSE:FUN opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1,429.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,222,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after acquiring an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,978,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $3,210,000. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

