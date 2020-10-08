Exane Derivatives Sells 1,226 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Exane Derivatives lowered its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Prologis were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

NYSE PLD opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $106.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.