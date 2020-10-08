Exane Derivatives Buys 24,808 Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.24. Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

