Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,624 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

NYSE C opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

