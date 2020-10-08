Exane Derivatives Invests $80,000 in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $75,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $75,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $66.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.64. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $94.25.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Tara Comonte sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $209,009.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,377,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,142.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,916 shares of company stock worth $14,892,741. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

