Exane Derivatives Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of -0.13.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.