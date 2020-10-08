Exane Derivatives Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Starbucks by 233.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,455. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.