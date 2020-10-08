Exane Derivatives Invests $85,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in M.D.C. by 57.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.74 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 200,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $8,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares in the company, valued at $521,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,771 shares of company stock worth $38,604,311. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

