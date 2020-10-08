Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $468,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,798.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $777,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,881 shares in the company, valued at $37,188,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,140 shares of company stock worth $2,848,578. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

