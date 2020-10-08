Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $468,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,838,798.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 16,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $777,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,881 shares in the company, valued at $37,188,514.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,140 shares of company stock worth $2,848,578. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

