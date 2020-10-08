Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Regenxbio were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regenxbio by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. Regenxbio’s revenue was up 110.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

