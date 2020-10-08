Exane Derivatives Buys 224 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Nucor were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

