Exane Derivatives Grows Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7,064.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $892,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 128.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.01.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Imperial Capital raised FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

