6,320 Shares in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Purchased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

CHNG opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $694.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.82 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. Research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

